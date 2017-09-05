Liberia: Nambo Fires Back At LP Bility

The Legal and Communications Officer of the National Movement to Support Joseph Boakai (NAMBO) Bobby Livingdtone has swiftly defended the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia Joseph N. Boakai after the Campaign Manager for the Liberty Party Musa. A. Hassan Bility lambasted him.

Speaking at a press conference at the headquarters of NAMBO in Paynesville, the attorney-at-law said Bility and his cronies have no moral grounds to speak against the VP on unfounded lies.

He alleged that the SRIMEX CEO survives on criminal cartel and empire and is noted for tax envasion as his businesses are on the brink of collapsing.

"Musa Bility businesses are run on nothing but criminal design and empire. He has his hands rubbed in dirty tracks getting money from and mascurading to be some successful businesman which of course he is not", he added.

Accoording to him, the victory of Joseph Boakai and Emmanuel Nuquay will see the end of tax evasion by Bility and cronies who have been robbing the country millions of dollars in taxes.

He said that VP Boakai has planned his strategies ahead while others were busy stifling the economy and living ostentacious lives.

On the Truth breakfast show yesterday morning, the Liberian businessman accused the Unity Party Standard Bearer of not performing since becoming Vice president of Liberia for almost 12 years; noting that the Liberian Vice President has done nothing to support the agenda of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.