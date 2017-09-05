Liberia: Dr. Olu Menjay Pleads to Fix the Education System

The Principal of Ricks Institute, Dr. Olu Menjay said Liberia students can excel at every level if the rightful educational environment is created.

Speaking recently at an honorary program outside Monrovia, Dr. Menjay said if the appropriate learning environment is created, students in Liberia will always excel to higher level.

In an effort to increase productivity at Risks, Dr. Menjay assured that his institution will continue to provide a standardized learning environment where students can learn to be scholars and professionals in the near future.

Making reference to one of his students who graduated from the school and enrolled at the Cuttington University College in Suakoko Bong County, he explained that the student never knew the basic function of computer, but graduated recently from a renowned university overseas with Honors in Computer Science.

"People keep saying that Liberian children are dull; they cannot make it, and they are always on the streets. Those are lies. If you provide good learning environment for our kids, they can excel anywhere in the world," Dr. Menjay stated.

"Look at the examples. Boakai went to Cuttington; couldn't turn computer on, but now he majored in computer science and graduated as the top computer science student. This alone can tell you that Liberian children are ready and smart. All they need is a nurturing environment that will help them do well", he added.

His comments were in response to criticism against students in Liberia by some individuals who are of the belief that Liberian students are actually dull on the average due to their inability to attach time to their studies.