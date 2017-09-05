Liberia: NDI Delegation to Assess Pre-Elections Environment

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) is fielding a delegation from September 4- 8 to assess preparations for Liberia's October 10, 2017 Presidential and Legislative elections.

The delegation includes regional and election experts from Africa and North America: Honorable Hanna Tetteh, Former Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament (Ghana); Ambassador Johnnie Carson, Former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and Member of the Board of Directors, NDI (United States); Dr. Tadjoudine Ali-Diabacte, Former Deputy Director of the Electoral Assistance Division, United Nations (Togo); Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh, Regional Director, NDI (Cameroon); Samantha Smoot, Observation Mission Director, NDI (United States); and Michael McNulty, Senior Program Manager, NDI (United States).

"The elections represent a historic moment for Liberia, as the country will have an opportunity for a peaceful transfer of power from one democratically-elected president to another," said Ambassador Carson. "Liberia has come a long way to consolidate its democracy, and Liberians can take great pride in the example they are setting for the region."

The purpose of the mission is to assess the ongoing campaign period, evaluate the overall political environment and other aspects of election preparations aimed at enhancing prospects for peaceful and credible polls in 2017. While in Monrovia, the delegation will hold high-level meetings with the National Elections Commission, presidential candidates, government officials, political party leaders and civil society representatives.

"Under the right circumstances, each Liberian that votes will be making a significant choice about the future direction of the country," said Dr. Fomunyoh. "We are interested in learning how various stakeholders prepare to ensure the credible and inclusive elections that the Liberian people deserve."

The delegation will present its mission findings at a press conference in Monrovia on Friday, September 8, 2017, at 10:00 am at the Royal Grand Hotel.

Over the last 25 years, NDI has conducted more than 150 election observation missions in 62 countries. NDI first worked in Liberia in 1997, providing technical assistance to Liberian voter education and election monitoring efforts. The Institute has maintained a permanent in-co