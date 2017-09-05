5 September 2017

Sudan: Floods - Parts of White Nile Dam Collapse

Tindelti / Singa — A dam in Tindelti in White Nile state partially collapsed as a result of the floods yesterday.

El Aawaj dam sustained damage as a result of the flood of Khor Abu Habil which threatened to drown parts of Tindelti. El Awaj was built to protect Tindelti from flooding in 2013.

The flood of Khor Abu Habil, a seasonal water channel, has accelerated the flow of water and the rise in the water level more than previous years.

Yesterday the state's Ministry of Urban Planning instructed to speed-up the repair of cracks and the development of necessary precautionary measures, in an attempto to not expose the dam to the risk of fully collapsing and drowning Tendelti town.

Singa

The overflowing of the Blue Nile in Sennar state caused the pipes that dispose of rainwater on the Singa bridge, to leak. This caused the flooding of El Shargi and Ashara districts in Singa in the past days.

Also the water level of El Dindir river in Sennar continued to rise. The level si recorded at 12.98 metres, marking a significant increase compared to previous rainy seasons.

Sudan

