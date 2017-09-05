Sudan: Queues for Fuel in Khartoum, Bread in El Obeid

Khartoum / El Obeid — Long queues formed in front of fuel stations as Khartoum is running short on fuel since Eid El Adha last week. The lines in front of bakeries in El Obeid continued too.

Small and large vehicle owners and rickshaws said that since the first day of Eid, it has been difficult to obtain fuel.

Meanwhile residents in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, complained about a severe bread shortage. The price of a bread has amounted to SDG1.

A number of residents told Radio Dabanga that the shortage began ten days before the Eid.

"We are standing in long lines in order to obtain a few breads."

The bakery owners attributed the crisis to their lack of access to their flour quotas. Agents and officials of strategic stocks and bakeries that was recently held acknowledged the shortage of quotas for bakeries in a meeting this week.

Parliament

The chairman of the Industry Committee in the Sudanese Parliament predicted a bread crisis soon, because of the order of the Ministry of Finance to import wheat instead of flour.

Also in Kassala, in eastern Sudan, many bakeries are closed owing to a lack of flour last week. People pointed to the fact bakeries are working belong either to members of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) Economic Security Department, the Chamber of Commerce, or the private SAYGA Mills.