5 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Egypt: Sudanese 'Shot and Killed' in Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Halayeb — Four Sudanese nationals have been killed in Halayeb in Egypt by Egyptian forces on Monday.

Egyptian forces opened fire on four Sudanese people in Oseif on Monday morning, according to journalist Osman Hashim to Radio Dabanga. They were killed instantly. The incident took place in the Halayeb triangle, an area of disputed sovereignty between Egypt and Sudan.

Egyptian authorities also confiscated two vehicles at Gararawit on Monday morning. Hashim: "It is aprt of a plan of harrassment practiced by Egyptian authorities on the residents of Halayeb, especially after the visit of the governor to perform Eid El Adha prayers in the area."

Further details of the shooting were not available at the time of writing this article.

Both countries claim sovereignty over the area following Sudanese independence in 1956. The dispute is a result of the discrepancy in the demarcation of a "political boundary" set in 1899 by the Anglo-Egyptian Condominium and an "administrative boundary" set by Britain in 1902.

Road accident

On Sunday, a lorry overturned on Tokar road in Red Sea state in northern Sudan, which resulted in the death of two passengers and injuring a number of others.

Egypt

Onyango 'Feels' Good to Return to Borg Al Arab

The Borg Al Arab stadium in the Egyptian coastal town of Alexandria is one that holds great importance in the career of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.