South Africa: Treasury Clarifies Senior Appointments

Changes to senior management positions at National Treasury were made to avoid a situation where officials act in positions for too long.

On Monday, National Treasury said it had noted media reports around the changes it made to senior management. The department announced last week that Willie Mathebula would replace Schalk Human as acting Chief Procurement Officer and that Zanele Mxunyelwa would replace Jayce Nair as the acting Accountant General.

Treasury further announced that Phila Mhlakaza would replace Lindy Bodewig as the acting Chief Director for the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

In its statement, Treasury said some of the officials who took over in acting in the positions from September 1, have vast experience spanning close to 15 years.

"The changes were made in order to avoid a situation where officials act in positions for too long. It is trusted that the newly appointed officials will contribute towards a new perspective and approach on the IFMS.

"Mr Human, Mr Nair and Ms Bodewig are freed to focus solely on the positions they were appointed for, which is Chief Director for Supply Chain Management Information Communication Technology; Chief Director for Governance, Monitoring and Compliance, and Chief Director for Technical Support Services respectively," said Treasury.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said the changing of positions is not an indictment on the officials that have been asked to return to their positions. The Minister has also asked that the department be afforded the opportunity to conclude the investigation, details of which will be made public once finalised.

Meanwhile, Director General Dondo Mogajane has already stated in Parliament that a forensic investigation is being conducted into IFMS and that no one has yet been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Mogajane said action would be taken against people found to be in the wrong with regards to the implementation of the first IFMS.

The IFMS programme was approved by Cabinet on 14 September 2005 as a joint programme between National Treasury as programme sponsor and policy owner for financial management and supply chain management. The aim is to provide an IFMS to the public service that integrates human resource, payroll, financial and supply chain management and business intelligence functions.