5 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Member of Somali Senate Survives Assassination Attempt

Tagged:

Related Topics

A member of Somali Senate has escaped unhurt from an apparent assassination attempt in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, witnesses said.

The senator Hussein Ali Hajji came under fire by gunmen in moving vehicle, as he was driving between Tarabunka junction of Digfer hospital in Hodon district.

"Gunmen in a vehicle reportedly blocked a road, showering bullets on a car carrying Somali Senator, Hussein Ali Haji near Tarabunka area," said a witness, speaking to Radio Shabelle.

Reports said several civilians who were on-board the senator's vehicle have been wounded, and were rushed to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment.

Al shabaab has claimed credit for the assassination bid against the Senator.

Somalia

Four Women Reportedly Raped Near Qoryoley District

Reports reaching us from Lower Shabelle region indicate that men dressed in the government forces uniform have gang… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.