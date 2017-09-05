5 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Scholar - Osoble's Sacking Was Politically Motivated Decision

Abdikarim Farah known as (Dulmi Diid), a member of Somali community living overseas said the recent dismisses of former HirShabelle President, Ali Abdullahi Osoble was a politically motivated decision and someone's interest.

Farah who is also the chairman of Justice and Equality Movement of "Siimi" stated that the MPs move to sack Osoble from power in a vote of no confidence motion was unfortunate and could jeopardize the region's progress.

He underlined that Osoble was working on the development of HirShabelle before he has been voted out.

The scholar's comments come amid wide condemnation of the dismissal of Ali Abdullahi Osoble, who has been democratically elected by the state lawmakers by the end of 2016, and he was in power only 11 months.

