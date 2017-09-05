Somalia: Four Women Reportedly Raped Near Qoryoley District

Reports reaching us from Lower Shabelle region indicate that men dressed in the government forces uniform have gang raped four women near Qoryoley district.

Deco Yusuf Jimale, a Somali mother and her three girls were raped at gunpoint by the assailants in their house located in Farhano area, about 5KM south of Qoryoley town.

Speaking to Shabelle Media Network, she added that they have been gang raped, after they were attacked at their home in the area.

The gunmen also abducted her son, and taken to AMISOM base in Qoryoley town, alleging him to be a member of Al shabaab militants.