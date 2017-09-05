South Africa: Minister Nkoana-Mashabane to Visit Vietnam

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is scheduled to undertake a two-day working visit, starting on Wednesday, to Hanoi, Vietnam.

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane is expected to meet with Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Phạm Bình Minh.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), discussions will include an exchange of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and a review of the progress of bilateral relations since the 3rd Partnership Forum meeting held 2015, and the visit by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2016.

"It is expected that the talks between the two governments will focus on growing bilateral trade and investments, particularly in the oceans economy," said Dirco on a statement.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has been growing year-on-year. It amounted to R20.5 billion in 2016, improving from R18.4 billion in 2015, making Vietnam South Africa's second largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.