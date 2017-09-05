5 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Minister Nkoana-Mashabane to Visit Vietnam

Tagged:

Related Topics

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is scheduled to undertake a two-day working visit, starting on Wednesday, to Hanoi, Vietnam.

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane is expected to meet with Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Phạm Bình Minh.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), discussions will include an exchange of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and a review of the progress of bilateral relations since the 3rd Partnership Forum meeting held 2015, and the visit by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2016.

"It is expected that the talks between the two governments will focus on growing bilateral trade and investments, particularly in the oceans economy," said Dirco on a statement.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has been growing year-on-year. It amounted to R20.5 billion in 2016, improving from R18.4 billion in 2015, making Vietnam South Africa's second largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

South Africa

Bell Pottinger in South Africa - PR Firm 'Inflamed Racial Discord'

Bell Pottinger has been sanctioned amid allegations it deliberately stoked racial tensions in South Africa. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.