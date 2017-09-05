Africa: Msuva Brace Helps Tanzania Edge Botswana in Friendly

3 September 2017

Two goals from Saimon Msuva were enough for Tanzania to beat Botswana 2-0 in a friendly on Saturday (2 September 2017) in Dar es Salaam. Msuva, who plays for Moroccan side Difaa El Jadida, opened the deadlock after just six into the game before completing his brace with a 62nd minute strike.

The Taifa Stars, who had earlier beaten the Zebras in a similar exercise last March, yet again confirmed their superiority over the Southern Africans in the encounter that serves preparations for the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019 qualifiers.

The visiting Zebras dominated the first half with striking duo, Lopang Mosige and Jerome Ramatlhakwana missing two clear chances in the opening quarter-hour mark. Upon resumption, Segolame missed a sitter in the 51st minute before Tanzania goalkeeper Aishi Manula denied him minutes later.

Manula was the hero for the Taifa Stars, thanks to his superb saves, again denying Ramatlhakwana and Alphonce Modisaotsile in the closing stages.

Reactions

Salum Mayanga (Head Coach, Tanzania)

We started the game on a low tempo but the early goal from Simon Msuva gave us confidence and boosted the morale of the team. In the second half, Botswana were better but after 15 minutes we started to play well and scored the second goal. I am happy that the team is showing some progress.

Mbwana Samatta (Captain, Tanzania)

It was a must win game for us. Botswana is a good team but couldn't match us. We were better. Though I didn't score, you can't say that I played bad. What is important for us is that we won the game.

David Bright (Head Coach, Botswana)

I assembled the team in one week and had little training with them. I am happy that they showed good character and played well. Most our players are also young. I believe that the game against Tanzania was a good chance to start again. Tanzania played well and deserved the victory.

Simisani Mathumo (Captain, Botswana)

It was a good game for both sides. We played well but we lost. I think we need some few changes in our attack to have a better team. We will keep improving.

