South Africa: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - Surrogate Mugger of the Zuptoid Nation

analysis

It is more than a little rich that the limping ANC presidential campaign of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (NDZ) is being aided and abetted by a vile smear campaign directed at her chief rival Cyril Ramaphosa, who comfortably leads her according to some polls.

The CR17 campaign does not need to become bogged down in expending energy on countering the tired old tricks that have the commentators abuzz with excitement at having something new to dissect in the most minute detail. Rather keep the eye on the ball.

The trouble is that identifying the ball is a tricky exercise in the current sorry state of affairs within the ANC and to a lesser extent the country. The polls are irrelevant at the December ANC conference; what does count is the voting of the branches and structures. Many of those cadres, who formerly supported the Jacob Zuma candidacy, not only at Polokwane in 2007 but also in Mangaung in 2012, have lived to regret having given their support to him.

Loud and long lamentation by the SACP, Cosatu, Julius Malema and Zwelinzima Vavi all bear witness to this admission of error. Presumably those still within the ANC tent will have learned from their...