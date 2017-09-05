Luanda — With the arrival of the power forward, Silvio Sousa, although late, the situation complicated for the technical team, which must dismiss with an athlete.

The Angolan national senior men's basketball team will on Wednesday travel to Senegal, where they will play the first phase of the African Championship (Afrobasket2017), co-hosted by Tunisia from 8 to 16 September.

However, only 12 of the 13 players who work with the technical team are on the way to the venue.

After returning from China, where they competed in an international tournament, coach Manuel Silva went on to work with a group of 12 players, which enabled players feel secured as 12 was the limit number of registered athletes.

The fact that he is a basketball player with different characteristics from others who work in the same position and the youngest (19 years) gives him some advantage.

However, the dismissed player, whose name will be announced in Senegal, will travel with the group to the venue and return only at the end of the Angolan participation, as a reward, but he will not be registered in the competition.

Check the list of players: Hermenegildo Santos, Armando Costa, Leandro da Conceição, Roberto Fortes, Olímpio Cipriano, Carlos Morais, Gerson Lukeny, Leonel Paulo, Reggie Moore, Eduardo Mingas, Felizardo Ambrósio, Silvio Sousa and Yanick Moreira.