5 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sílvio Sousa's Integration Complicates Coach's Choices

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — With the arrival of the power forward, Silvio Sousa, although late, the situation complicated for the technical team, which must dismiss with an athlete.

The Angolan national senior men's basketball team will on Wednesday travel to Senegal, where they will play the first phase of the African Championship (Afrobasket2017), co-hosted by Tunisia from 8 to 16 September.

However, only 12 of the 13 players who work with the technical team are on the way to the venue.

After returning from China, where they competed in an international tournament, coach Manuel Silva went on to work with a group of 12 players, which enabled players feel secured as 12 was the limit number of registered athletes.

The fact that he is a basketball player with different characteristics from others who work in the same position and the youngest (19 years) gives him some advantage.

However, the dismissed player, whose name will be announced in Senegal, will travel with the group to the venue and return only at the end of the Angolan participation, as a reward, but he will not be registered in the competition.

Check the list of players: Hermenegildo Santos, Armando Costa, Leandro da Conceição, Roberto Fortes, Olímpio Cipriano, Carlos Morais, Gerson Lukeny, Leonel Paulo, Reggie Moore, Eduardo Mingas, Felizardo Ambrósio, Silvio Sousa and Yanick Moreira.

Angola

Angolan and Congolease Heads of State Reaffirm Closer Cooperation

The Angolan and Congolese Heads of State, respectively José Eduardo dos Santos and Dennis Sassou Nguessou,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.