5 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Beat Mali (50-17)

Abidjan — In the second match of the opening day of the 24th African Juniors Handball Championship, taking place in Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire), the Angolan national women's team defeated on Monday Mali by 50-17.

At the halftime, Angola were already winning the game by 24-9.

The African title-holder was technical and tactically beter the opponent, to the extent that one of the Ivorian coach, Sekou Kanté, did not hesitate to consider the development of the one-way game, since the ball went further the Malian side.

This and other reasons for the superiority shown by the Angolans convinced the Ivorian coach, in a way that points Angola as one of the likely continental representatives, in the three places that Africa has for the next world cup, along with the Egyptian.

Angola are facing Cape Verde this Tuesday.

