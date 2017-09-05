5 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Tournament Qualifying for Bic Basket Kicks Off Tuesday

Malanje — The sixth edition of the tournament qualifying for the national senior men's basketball championship (BIC Basket) will begin this Tuesday at Palanca Negra arena Malanje city, with the participation of five teams from the provinces of Malanje, Luanda, Cuanza Sul and Benguela.

The competition, to run until September 12, counts on the participation of the teams of Casa Pessoal do Porto do Lobito, Cris Gunza, Benfica do Sumbe, AEL Marques e Malanje Sport Clube.

Speaking to Angop, the chairperson of the Provincial Basketball Association of Malanje, Mauro Jorge, ensured that the technical and housing conditions were created for the championship to run successfully.

He said that most of the teams and members of the Angolan Basketball Federation and the referees are already in Malanje, only waiting for the teams of Casa do Pessoal do Porto do Lobito and Benfica do Sumbe.

Mauro Jorge appealed to the fans of sports and basketball, in particular, to flock to the venue of the match, in order to support their teams, bearing in mind that the entrances are free of charge.

