Angola: Central Bank Reduces Sale of Euros

Luanda — The sale of foreign exchange in the last seven days, in the primary market, was of 167 million euros (USD 186.6 million), which represents a reduction of 2.4 million euros in relation to the previous week.

ANGOP has learnt that from 21 to 25 August, the National Reserve Bank (BNA) sold 169.4 million euros (roughly USD 189.3 million).

According to a BNA report, from the 167 million euros sold, 43.6 million went to credit letters aimed to cover operations in the sectors of agriculture, industry, fisheries and foodstuffs.

The document states that 17.9 million euros went to a prices auction intended to cover expenses in the oil sector and 12.9 million euros went to the telecommunications sector.

Nine million euros went to the coverage of credit card operations for travels, family assistance, health, education, exchange bureaus and money transfer institutions.

The industrial sector benefitted from eight million euros.

The average exchange rate of reference, in the last weekend, was of 166.7 Angolan Kwanzas (AKZ) for one dollar and AKZ 186.3 for one euro.