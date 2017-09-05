5 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cunene - Finance Sector Reaps Over Seven Billion Kwanza in Seven Months

Ondjiva — At least 7.44 billion Kwanza were collected from January to July this year by the finance delegation in the southern Cunene province, Angop learnt on Monday from delegate of the institution, César Lucas.

The amount collected is mainly from the customs services with AKZ 7.9 billion. The tax office of Cuanhama, with a total of 317.6 million kwanza and the tax office of Xangongo, with AKZ 37.9 million.

Compared to the same previous period, he said, there was an increase of AKZ 1.22 billion, due to the payment of several taxes carried out by the economic agents.

