4 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Barclays Sets Aside Sh65 Million for Varsity Scholarships

By James Ngunjiri

Barclays Bank of Kenya has set aside Sh65 million for a scholarship programme targeting 430 undergraduate students in local universities.

Each student will receive Sh150,000 during the 2017/2018 academic year for tuition and accommodation fees, laptop purchase and upkeep.

Barclays is partnering with the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) to administer the scholarships on its behalf.

Barclays managing director Jeremy Awori said the scholarship fund is part of a Sh12.5 billion Pan African initiative, which is being steered by its parent firm Barclays Africa.

The scholarship will run for the next three years in the 10 countries where Barclays Africa operates.

"This is the culmination of a journey that has seen our citizenship programme evolve from philanthropy to the current strategic business approach under our shared growth agenda," said Mr Awori.

Beneficiaries of the scholarships will be drawn from all 47 counties.

