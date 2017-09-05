Angola: New Physicians Reinforce Health Sector in Luanda

Luanda — At least fifteen new physicians from various specialties are strengthening the public health sector in the city of Luanda since last week, an official source told Angop on Monday.

According to the municipal director for Health, Vitoria Kambunda, the doctors have recently been recruited by the Ministry of Health through a national public tender and are distributed by the various health posts in the districts of Luanda.

She welcomed the initiative of the Ministry of Health and the presence of these new doctors that will reduce the demand in the health units, improving the service to the public, reducing the transfer to other municipal and national units, as well as the waiting time of the patients.