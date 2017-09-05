Angolan President Considered Reference for Africans

Luanda — The position and legacy of the Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, will always be for all peoples of the continent, and not only, a great reference, according to the Head of State of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Denis Sassou Nguesso said so to the press before leaving Luanda, after a few-hour visit to the Angolan capital, where he held a meeting with his counterpart, José Eduardo dos Santos.

"We faced several battles and fought for the welfare of our two peoples and, at this moment that he took the liberty to abandon the political life, at least the Presidency of the Republic, I would not prevent to come here to honor this gesture", he said.

He added that José Eduardo dos Santos is a person with great qualities, a leader who has marked and will continue marking his time.

"I know him for a long time, at the time of the national liberation struggles, in the 60s or 70s when he arrived in Brazzaville (Congo), in the company of President Agostinho Neto and myself, in the company of President Marien Ngouabi.

Since then, he said, "we exchanged impressions and continued to be a clairvoyant leader, who was able to lead Angola and Africa on a better path, giving opinions that would solve many problems, both in the region and in Africa and in the world".

For this reason, said the Congolese statesman, President José Eduardo dos Santos marked and will continue marking his time.

On the other hand, he announced that the meeting also dealt with cooperation between the two countries and in the region.

At the end of his remarks, he once again reiterated the fact that President José Eduardo dos Santos is leaving a legacy of great importance, which is peace, "which is why I do not want to leave Luanda without asking the Angolans to preserve it".