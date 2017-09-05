South Africa: Gibson - No Reason Proteas Can't Win World Cup

Incoming Proteas coach Ottis Gibson says there is no reason why South Africa can't win the Cricket World Cup in 2019.

Giving his final press conference as England bowling coach on Tuesday ahead of the third Test against the West Indies at Lord's on Thursday, Gibson was asked about his upcoming role with the South African national side.

A former head coach of the West Indies when they won the T20 World Cup in 2012, Gibson said he could not wait to get going in South Africa.

"I've learnt a lot over my years as head coach of the West Indies and in my two stints at England," he told media.

"I was chosen as the person to come in and take the team forward and I'm absolutely looking forward to that and getting over there."

Gibson did not hide the fact that the World Cup in 2019 had been a significant part of the discussions between himself and CSA.

"That was a massive part of how Cricket South Africa pitched the job," he said.

"Every team wants to win a global tournament. South Africa has never won one and that's obviously one of their big things.

"You look at South Africa and the players they can potentially put on the field, and there is no reason why they can't win the World Cup in 2019. That would be something great for me as a coach and also them as a country. There is a very strong sporting culture in South Africa so to do something like that would be amazing."

Gibson is set to arrive in South Africa soon after the completion of the Lord's Test. His first assignment will be a two-match Test series against Bangladesh that gets underway on September 28.

Source: Sport24