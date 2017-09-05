Angolan and Congolease Heads of State Reaffirm Closer Cooperation

Luanda — The Angolan and Congolese Heads of State, respectively José Eduardo dos Santos and Dennis Sassou Nguessou, reaffirmed on Monday the commitment to strengthening cooperation ties between the two countries, with a view to contributing to stability and progress in the subregion and on the African continent.

The intention is expressed in the final communiqué, distributed Monday in Luanda, to the press, as part of a few-hour visit to the Angolan capital by Congo President Dennis Sassou Nguesso, during which he held a private meeting with his Angolan counterpart, José Eduardo dos Santos.

President Sassou Nguesso paid tribute to President José Eduardo dos Santos, highlighting the long-standing relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the Republics of Congo and Angola and the role played by the Angolan Head of State for peace, security and development in the region and in Africa.

The document states that the Congolese leader congratulated the authorities and the Angolan people for the high level of organization and the orderly manner in which the electoral process took place in Angola, and congratulated the MPLA Party and its candidate for the clear victory achieved in the polls.

At the regional level, the Heads of State addressed issues of bilateral interest and of the region in which both countries are involved in.

Concerning the Central African Republic (CAR), they noted a positive development in that country and recognized the need to seek broader and more inclusive solutions that could contribute to effective peacemaking, national reconciliation and consolidation of democracy.

The two Presidents also addressed the situation prevailing in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is a regional and continental concern, as well as the situation in Burundi, where there is some noteworthy progress.

They also analyzed the global geopolitical situation, hoping that dialogue and diplomacy will prevail as the privileged way to seek the fairer and lasting solutions to world peace.

The commitment of both countries to subregional organizations, such as the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the Gulf of Guinea Commission, has contributed to the search for concerted peace, security and stability in the region.

The republics of Angola and Congo share a land border that extends for 201 kilometers.