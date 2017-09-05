5 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Unbeaten First Phase of China World Cup

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's roller hockey team have finished undefeated in the first phase of the World Cup, taking place from 3 to 9 September in Nanjing (China), after thrashing this Tuesday morning Egypt by 24-1.

This is the third consecutive win of the national team, led the Portuguese Fernando Fallé, in this competition of group B, having already hammered the Netherlands (18-1) and the United States of America (32-1).

The Angolan João Pinto is the top scorer of the tournament with 23 goals.

