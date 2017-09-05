Kenya: Former Governor Munya Pledges Votes for Odinga

Former Meru Governor Peter Munya joined Nasa and promised to deliver Meru votes to the coalition's flagbearer Raila Odinga as the country braces for a repeat presidential election.

Mr Munya -- who was received by Mr Odinga and other National Super Alliance leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula at Capitol Hill in Nairobi -- said he wanted to be "on the right side of history" and that he had defected alongside his Party of National Unity's leadership.

"My election was stolen and I cannot join those who stole my election," he said.

"Efforts to put the country on the path to democracy had been rolled back by purveyors of impunity."

PETITION

Mr Munya said he had gathered enough evidence and will file a petition in court, seeking the annulment of Mr Kiraitu Murungi's victory in the race for the Meru governorship.

He was accompanied by Mr Mugambi Imanyara, who lost the contest for the Meru Senate seat; his running mate in the recent election and party official Peter Kaberia; and Mr John Anunda, another party official.

But PNU national chairman John Kamama and Tigania East MP Josephat Kabeabea (PNU) criticised the move, saying it was personal and not party-driven.

"If he was a bona fide PNU leader, he would have moved with the entire party, which is not the case," Mr Kamama said.

KIBAKI

A gazette notice by Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung'u of June 25 indicates former president Mwai Kibaki as the party leader.

In Meru, Governor Murungi dismissed the defection of his predecessor and bitter rival to the opposition, saying the county's residents were not surprised by the move as they knew that Mr Munya has all along been a senior member of Nasa.

According to the Jubilee Party governor, it was an open secret that Mr Munya was in Nasa "and was principal number six after Mr Isaac Ruto" but could not go public about it during the campaigns because it was risky for him given that Meru is a Jubilee zone.

"We know that his campaigns were financed by Nasa.

"That is why there were frequent trips to the region by Raila, Wetang'ula, Joho and even Mudavadi.

"They always came and urged the Meru people to vote for Munya," Mr Murungi said.

CAREER

He said the outspoken politician "had dug his own political grave because there is no 'Mumeru' who will support him while he is in Nasa".

At the same time, Mr Murungi challenged Mr Munya to make good his threat to challenge his election in court, saying he was not worried about it.

He said the former governor would not succeed because "it will be a further disaster in his (Munya's) political career in Meru".

"He thinks because the Supreme Court decided to nullify President Uhuru Kenyatta's election on the basis of some technicalities he can nullify my election in a similar way," the governor said.

MERU VOTERS

"But all the people know that the IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission) did an excellent job in Meru and delivered a free, fair and transparent election.

"The people of Meru freely expressed their will -- rejecting him as their governor."

The Nasa leadership said Mr Munya would enrich their campaign in the repeat presidential election.

"This is a great day. We are very delighted today to welcome him into the Nasa family.

"It is a day when men and women with vision for this country have come together," Mr Mudavadi said.