South Sudan: Most Food-insecure Year in the Country's History - USAID

USAID Administrator Mark Green visited the Republic of South Sudan September 1-2, and on Friday he met with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir in Juba. Administrator Green stressed the urgent need for President Kiir and his Government to both acknowledge and address the worsening humanitarian crisis in South Sudan. Six million people -- more than half the population -- are facing life-threatening hunger this year, the most food-insecure year in South Sudan's history.

Administrator Green underscored to President Kiir that this is a man-made crisis, which the President can stop. He urged the President to help end the suffering of his people by taking a number of specific steps on an urgent basis: restoring a permanent ceasefire by ceasing ongoing military offensives; ending obstruction of humanitarian access; eliminating exorbitant fees levied on aid organizations; and engaging in a meaningful, inclusive peace process. The Administrator expressed deep concern that South Sudan is the most dangerous country in the world for aid workers, and he called on the President to ensure the security of humanitarians and end impediments that block or delay the delivery of critical assistance to people in need.

On Saturday, Administrator Green traveled to Wau to meet with people displaced by the internal conflict, and to monitor USAID-funded humanitarian initiatives to help them, such as the provision of food assistance, nutrition for malnourished children, health care, and counseling.

During his trip to Juba and Wau, the Administrator also met with representatives of United Nations (UN) agencies and USAID partner organizations, which are providing critical supplies and services across the country, as well as with the leadership of the the UN Peacekeeping Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS). The United States is the single-largest humanitarian donor to the people of South Sudan, having provided nearly $2.7 billion dollars since the start of the current conflict in December 2013. With U.S. support, an estimated 1.8 million people in South Sudan receive life-saving humanitarian assistance every month.