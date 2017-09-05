5 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Rietgat Police Outsmart Double-Murder Suspect

A 25 year-old man was arrested by the Rietgat SAPS in the early hours of Sunday after he returned to the crime scene under false pretences. The arrest follows an incident that claimed two lives from the same family in Block R this past weekend.

It is alleged that neighbours were reacting to a woman screaming for help that night when they spotted the suspect, subsequently gave chase and accosted the 25-year-old man. The daring suspect escaped after allegedly stabbing one of the neighbours.

On retreating to the house where the screams came from, the neighbours reportedly found the lifeless body of a 31 year-old man with multiple stab wounds, while a 48 year-old blind woman also had multiple stab wounds. The woman later succumbed to her injuries at the Dr George Mukhari Hospital on Monday.

Police managed to collect some items from the suspect's room and these will assist in the process of bringing the suspect to book.

He will appear before the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on two counts of murder, and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

