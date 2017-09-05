5 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Banjul Sports Committee Congress Set for Saturday

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Banjul Sports Committee has announced that its congress will take place on Saturday 9 September 2016 at Muslim High School where delegates will have the opportunity to usher in officials of the executive committee.

According to a media release made available to Pointsports, Ebou Faye, Secretary General of the committee, said the committee gave notice of the congress to all teams since 1st August 2017.

As such, the release added, teams were informed to forward their nominations for president or any of the positions to the Secretary General by/before the 27 August 2017.

Teams were urged to start the process of identifying competent individuals to take up the available positions.

Meanwhile, the positions to be elected are: President; 1st Vice President; 2nd Vice President; Secretary General; Assistance Secretary General; Treasurer; Assistance Treasurer; Public Relations Officer and 2 Female Representatives.

The National Sports Council is invited to serve as the electoral body, the release said.

Gambia

For the Records - Ecomansa Research Trip to Mauritania 'Successful'

The research trip undertaken by the University of The Gambia Economic and Management Students' Association (ECOMANSA) to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.