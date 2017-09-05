Gambia: Banjul Sports Committee Congress Set for Saturday

The Banjul Sports Committee has announced that its congress will take place on Saturday 9 September 2016 at Muslim High School where delegates will have the opportunity to usher in officials of the executive committee.

According to a media release made available to Pointsports, Ebou Faye, Secretary General of the committee, said the committee gave notice of the congress to all teams since 1st August 2017.

As such, the release added, teams were informed to forward their nominations for president or any of the positions to the Secretary General by/before the 27 August 2017.

Teams were urged to start the process of identifying competent individuals to take up the available positions.

Meanwhile, the positions to be elected are: President; 1st Vice President; 2nd Vice President; Secretary General; Assistance Secretary General; Treasurer; Assistance Treasurer; Public Relations Officer and 2 Female Representatives.

The National Sports Council is invited to serve as the electoral body, the release said.