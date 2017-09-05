Gambia: Bank Officials Testify At Commission

Two senior bank officials of Guaranty Trust Bank and Trust Bank (Gambia) Limited yesterday testified at the Janneh Commission looking into the assets and financial transactions of former President Yahya Jammeh.

First to testify was GTBank's Executive Director and Divisional Head of Corporate Banking, Isatou Jawara, who represented the MD of GTBank.

She said she started working at the bank since April 2003.

She was told that she was requested to bring the statements of account of GNPC.

She informed the commission that GNPC had a dalasi and dollar account at the bank, adding that the dalasi account was opened on 10 September 2008 and interest bearing account was opened on 5 January 2010.

Mrs Jawara said the dollar account was opened on 26 May 2014, and the Euro account on 11 September 2015.

She said the signatories were Momodou O.S. Badjie, Ebrima O. Camara, Fafa Sanyang and Teneng Jaiteh.

She adduced that the former president Yahya Jammeh, Momodou Sabally, George Belford, Babucarr Njie, Lamin Manneh, Abdoulie T. Jarra later became signatories to the accounts.

She said there was a letter stating the signatories to the first dollar account and they were Momodou Sabally and the former president, adding that the balance was $1,241,513.38 and there was an additional sum of $2,266,266.29.

She posited that Abdoulie Sallah, Kalilu Bayo, Sulayman Samba and Adama Ngum-Njie became signatories to the accounts.

She stated that on 20 September 2013, $76,379.54 was withdrawn and signed by Momodou Sabally and the former president, adding that there was a transfer of $884,000 on 5 January 2013, for UN Services.

Mrs Jawara adduced that $151,261.47 was paid to Cosetam and this was a foreign transfer and signed by the former president and Momodou Sabally.

She said $79,687.69 was also transferred to Cosetam, adding that $66,064.97 was transferred to Gisec and also $21,338.30 transferred to Gisec.

She stated that on 6 March 2014, $28,810.78 was transferred for subscription fee for Madun Sanyang, adding that $92,282.78 was withdrawn and signed by Momodou Sabally and the former president.

Mrs Jawara posited that $100,000 was withdrawn and paid to Jammeh Foundation for Peace, adding that there was a purchase of $182,982.24 and that $282,982.23 was paid to MA Karafi.

She said $129,337 was also paid to Gisec as well as $141,789.31, adding that TK Export received $129,375.

She adduced that $1,014,169.68 was transferred to Gisec account and it was signed by the former president and Kalilu Bayo, adding that there was a withdrawn of $2,450 for the stipend for Musa Trawally.

She stated that $11,628 was paid to Ousman Jobarteh and was signed by Lamin Nyabally and Momodou Sabally.

Documents for change of signatories to the accounts were tendered and admitted.

Trust Bank MD Ebrima Sallah also testified in relation to the Ministry of Petroleum account.

He stated that the ministry had two accounts, which were dalasi and dollar accounts, adding that they were opened by Dodou Bamy Jagne and Adama Njie on 10 August 2016.

He posited that there was no transaction to dalasi account, adding that $258,373.13 was an inflow on 13 October 2016, and there was customer generated transaction.

Mr Sallah adduced that there was a balance of $258,565.25 as at end of July.

Account opening and statement of account were tendered and admitted.

He stated that GNPC had 5 accounts, adding that there were two dalasi accounts, and 3 dollar accounts.

He said there had been transactions to these accounts, adding that the signatories were Alieu M. Ngum, MamBuray Njie, Lamin M. Njie, and Mei Char Lee.

He said the dalasi account was opened in 2004, adding that there were change of signatories in 2005 and they were Alieu Ngum, Saika S.K. Camara and Teneng Jaiteh.

According to him, Madun Sanyang, Lamin Nyabally, Isatou Auba, Alfred Belford, Babucarr Njie and Abdoulie T.B. Jarra served as signatories.

He testified that there was a total balance of $2,218.