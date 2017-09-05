Gambia: Senegambia Private-Public Sector Forum Due in Dakar

The Senegalo-Gambia Permanent Secretariat, in collaboration with the Senegalese-Gambian Association for Integration and Socio-economic Development, is set to stage a two-day networking forum for both the public and private sector institutions in Senegal from the 5 to 6 October 2017 at the King Fahad Palace hotel in Dakar, Senegal.

After the expected successful outcome of the forum, the second edition is intended to be held in The Gambia.

The first edition under the theme: "bringing the people of Senegambia in a single interactive-business-platform" is aimed at bringing together people of both countries into a single-interactive-business-platform with a view to exchanging businesses and exploring further business opportunities.

In an interview with our reporter, Ambassador Paul Badji, Executive Secretary of the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat, said that the forum is one way of achieving its aim by bringing stakeholders from both countries in a forum and allowing them to discuss issues and formulate strategies that would bring the desired sustainable development for both countries.

Ambassador Badji said the objective is to open dialogue, consultation and partnership at the highest authority within institutions in order to provide accelerated progress for the realization of the protocols and agreements signed by the two states, hence the need to engage each other in direct talks in order to derive maximum opportunities from the forum.

Badji revealed that the postponement of the forum which was initially intended to be staged from 25 to 26 May 2017, was because they were not ready.

He mentioned that a huge forum like that needs big preparations and to get numerous stakeholders involved that will have a lot to benefit.

Ambassador Badji said that they want to have both public and private actors to be together so that they could be networking and from that point they might have many opportunities to sign a me thatmorandum of understanding and joint ventures in all areas.

In the forum, he added, they want to have not only the public but also the private as well as interested individuals.

"We are a well prepared office," he assured, saying it will be a continuous forum.

"We cannot say it is going be annual for now, because we will have to monitor and assess the decisions to be made at the end of the forum for implementation," he indicated.

He declared that they want to have recommendations made clearly and also make follow-ups to individuals who have signed MoUs and how they will keep working together.

He further indicated that their intention was to have it done annually.