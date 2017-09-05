5 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Halifax Town Clinch Lamin King Colley Junior Tourney Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

FC Halifax Town on Friday defeated Njie's FC 4-2 on penalties, after their goalless draw in the regulation time in the final play at the Comium Park opposite Gunjur Car Park to claim the 2017 Lamin King Colley junior football tournament title.

Both sides made an astonishing start to the game and caused several assaults at each other goal mouth but the regulation time failed to produce a winner.

This pushed the game into a penalty shootout which ended 4-2 in favour of FC Halifax Town.

As the champions, FC Halifax Town went home with a giant trophy and cash prized of D5, 000, whilst Njies FC received D4, 000 as the runners-up.

Gambia

For the Records - Ecomansa Research Trip to Mauritania 'Successful'

The research trip undertaken by the University of The Gambia Economic and Management Students' Association (ECOMANSA) to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.