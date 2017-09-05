Gambia: Halifax Town Clinch Lamin King Colley Junior Tourney Title

FC Halifax Town on Friday defeated Njie's FC 4-2 on penalties, after their goalless draw in the regulation time in the final play at the Comium Park opposite Gunjur Car Park to claim the 2017 Lamin King Colley junior football tournament title.

Both sides made an astonishing start to the game and caused several assaults at each other goal mouth but the regulation time failed to produce a winner.

This pushed the game into a penalty shootout which ended 4-2 in favour of FC Halifax Town.

As the champions, FC Halifax Town went home with a giant trophy and cash prized of D5, 000, whilst Njies FC received D4, 000 as the runners-up.