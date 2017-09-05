Gambia/Ghana: Gambia Leave for Accra Prior to Wafu Cup of Nations Opener Against Ghana

The Gambia WAFU Squad yesterday left Banjul for Accra, Ghana, prior to their 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations opening game against the host Ghana on Saturday 9 September 2017 in Cape Coast.

The home-based Scorpions under the guidance of coach Omar Sise travelled with eighteen players for the sub-regional football championship.

Coach Omar Sise guided The Gambia to the 2015 WAFU Cup of Nations final against the nation Senegal, but were disqualified from the competition after failing to honour penalty shoot.

The Gambia thrashed Banjul and Brikama selections 3-0 each in a warm-up clash before their departure to Accra, as part of preparations for the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.