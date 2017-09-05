Gambia Leave for M'bao for Int'l Youth, Sports Summer Camp

The Gambia is set to leave Banjul for M'bao, Senegal, prior to the 2017 International Youth and Sports Summer Camp.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday at the Independence Stadium Board Room in Bakau, Marcel Mendy, Executive Director of National Sports Council, said the camp was organised to expose young ones and also know each other.

Mendy stated that previous camps helped young ones to come together, interact and know each other.

Mendy further stated that 100 young children from the age of 10 to 15 are travelling to Senegal for the international youth and sports summer camp.

Mendy pointed out that the international youth and sports summer would give young ones the opportunity to interact and know each other.

For her part, Hajara Samba, who participated in the previous youth and sports camp, said youth and sports summer camp enables her to perform her daily prayers.

Samba applauded Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support rendered during 2012 youth and sports summer camp.

Samba appealed to parents to allow their children to participate in youth and sports summer camps.