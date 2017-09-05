5 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Leave for M'bao for Int'l Youth, Sports Summer Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia is set to leave Banjul for M'bao, Senegal, prior to the 2017 International Youth and Sports Summer Camp.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday at the Independence Stadium Board Room in Bakau, Marcel Mendy, Executive Director of National Sports Council, said the camp was organised to expose young ones and also know each other.

Mendy stated that previous camps helped young ones to come together, interact and know each other.

Mendy further stated that 100 young children from the age of 10 to 15 are travelling to Senegal for the international youth and sports summer camp.

Mendy pointed out that the international youth and sports summer would give young ones the opportunity to interact and know each other.

For her part, Hajara Samba, who participated in the previous youth and sports camp, said youth and sports summer camp enables her to perform her daily prayers.

Samba applauded Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support rendered during 2012 youth and sports summer camp.

Samba appealed to parents to allow their children to participate in youth and sports summer camps.

Gambia

For the Records - Ecomansa Research Trip to Mauritania 'Successful'

The research trip undertaken by the University of The Gambia Economic and Management Students' Association (ECOMANSA) to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.