Nation honored elders with great zeal in connection with the tenth anniversary of Ethiopian Millennium on Sunday at special event organized jointly by Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and Macedonia Humanitarian Association.

Speaking at the occasion , the House of Peoples' Representatives Speaker Abadula Gemeda said: "Marking the day under theme " Honor to Elders", it reminds us to give credits for those who have played irreplaceable roles in safeguarding country 's sovereignty."

He also called on all Ethiopians to support those who are in desperate need of support and care. " Biniam Belete, the Founder of Macedonia Humanitarian Association, has given us a great lesson in helping elders and mentally disabled ."

Macedonia Humanitarian Association has been carrying out commendable humanitarian deeds without external support.

"Our elders have contributed a lot to the overall development and growth of this great country .Hence, they need our support and respect throughout their lives," he added.

According to the speaker, Biniam's dedication and commitment to support elders need to be commended and the public have to continue extending support to Macedonia. Labour and Social Affairs Minister Abdulfetah Abdullahi for his part said currently, the government has been actively working to ease the country's socio economic challenges and ensure the country's Renaissance Journey.

"Such occasion has a significant role in supporting elders and the needy . We have to renew our commitments to continue the necessary support to Macedonia."

Meanwhile the ministry donated various materials to the association .

Macedonia Humanitarian Association Executive Director Biniam Belete also said: " For the last six years, we have been extending support to elders voluntarily . Such humanitarian activities have also great religious and cultural values ."

Taking the opportunity, he urged the public to continue their support as the association is being run by the financial and the material supports of government and public at large.

" We spend over 1.5 million Birr for our elders and mentally disabled every month. We thank the Ethio-telecom, Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs other ministerial offices for their immense support. Besides, we plan to expand our activities to help elders in various states," he said. Currently, there are 1,500 elders and mentally disabled that have taken shelter in Macedonia Humanitarian Association .