5 September 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Religious Leaders Convey Peace Messages

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Menghisteab Teshome

Religious leaders conveyed peace messages on the tenth anniversary of Ethiopian Millennium.

South Gonder Ethiopian Orthodox Church Arch Bishop Dr. Bitsue Abune Aregawi yesterday said every peace -loving citizen needs to preach the values of peace everywhere in a bid to maintain the tranquility in the country.

"As we celebrate peace day, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church renews its commitments towards the strengthen of peaceful coexistence and tolerance in the country."

Ethiopian Muslim Affairs Super Council Haji Kedir Hussen for his part noted that Ethiopia is striving to address the demands of fellow citizens via fighting poverty and upholding sustainable peace which would make the nation to realize its set goal.

Ethiopia Evangelical Churches Fellowship President Pastor Tsadiku Abdo also noted that we should accept ourselves and abide by the words of God. Each family should seek peace to the other neighbor and settle any demand through dialogue and discussions.

According to Tsadiku, today our world is full of violence, and our daily lives are marred by conflict and turmoil. But God promises his people a peace that surpasses all understanding.

"Protecting and safeguarding peace therefore requires a multi-faced approach ranging from peace in the family and in the entire nation. Those who may suffer from lack of peace could be deprived of working from dawn to dusk," he said.

Ethiopian Unison Mission of the Seventh day Adventist International Church President Pastor Temesgen Bulti for his part said that peace building activities comes from the hearts and minds and each household deems to address emerging conflict.

Ethiopian Catholic Church Vice President Pastor Dr.Kiros Lakew noted that peace is the way to prosperity and development " It is a priceless asset ,we should safeguard it under any circumstances .

Ethiopia Inter religious Council General Secretariat Pastor Zerihun Degu also said Ethiopia is an 'anchor of peace' because the people of Ethiopia values peace. They had been paying great price to restore peace and order on various occasions in the past .

Ethiopia

UN Food Agency Chiefs On Visit to Drought-Hit Ethiopia Warn Hunger Crises Will Escalate Unless More Is Invested

Speaking at the conclusion of a four-day visit to Ethiopia, including to the drought-stricken Somali region, the heads… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.