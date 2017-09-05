Ethiopia: Religious Leaders Convey Peace Messages

Religious leaders conveyed peace messages on the tenth anniversary of Ethiopian Millennium.

South Gonder Ethiopian Orthodox Church Arch Bishop Dr. Bitsue Abune Aregawi yesterday said every peace -loving citizen needs to preach the values of peace everywhere in a bid to maintain the tranquility in the country.

"As we celebrate peace day, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church renews its commitments towards the strengthen of peaceful coexistence and tolerance in the country."

Ethiopian Muslim Affairs Super Council Haji Kedir Hussen for his part noted that Ethiopia is striving to address the demands of fellow citizens via fighting poverty and upholding sustainable peace which would make the nation to realize its set goal.

Ethiopia Evangelical Churches Fellowship President Pastor Tsadiku Abdo also noted that we should accept ourselves and abide by the words of God. Each family should seek peace to the other neighbor and settle any demand through dialogue and discussions.

According to Tsadiku, today our world is full of violence, and our daily lives are marred by conflict and turmoil. But God promises his people a peace that surpasses all understanding.

"Protecting and safeguarding peace therefore requires a multi-faced approach ranging from peace in the family and in the entire nation. Those who may suffer from lack of peace could be deprived of working from dawn to dusk," he said.

Ethiopian Unison Mission of the Seventh day Adventist International Church President Pastor Temesgen Bulti for his part said that peace building activities comes from the hearts and minds and each household deems to address emerging conflict.

Ethiopian Catholic Church Vice President Pastor Dr.Kiros Lakew noted that peace is the way to prosperity and development " It is a priceless asset ,we should safeguard it under any circumstances .

Ethiopia Inter religious Council General Secretariat Pastor Zerihun Degu also said Ethiopia is an 'anchor of peace' because the people of Ethiopia values peace. They had been paying great price to restore peace and order on various occasions in the past .