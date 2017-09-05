Malawi: Mob Justice Claims One Life in Lilongwe

Lilongwe — Angry residents of Area 49 in Lilongwe severely assaulted a suspected robber on Friday evening.

Sub Inspector Laban Makalani, Public Relations Officer for Kanengo Police Station told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview that the robber's identity is not yet known.

He said the suspect died while receiving treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where he was referred to.

Makalani said the incident occurred near Pentecostal International Church in Area 49 at about 20:00 hours when the man, alongside his accomplice, whilst armed with panga knives, attacked a couple that was going to attend a night of prayer program at the said church.

"The two robbers manhandled the man identified as Moses Chiumia (31) and robbed him of his laptop bag containing assorted personal items. The woman managed to escape into the church and reported the matter to congregants who rushed to the scene and managed to apprehend the deceased," he explained.

Makalani said residents within the area administered mob justice on the man and later called Kanengo Police Officers who rushed to the scene only to find the man severely beaten.

"We rushed with the suspect to KCH for medical treatment where unfortunately he passed on," said the PRO.

Makalani said the deceased accomplices ran away with the laptop bag which contained a Bible, three smart phones, headsets, a driving licence, an ATM card a wallet and cash amounting to K4,000.

The police are said to be investigating circumstances which led to the death of the suspect and have since opened a docket of murder under section 209 of the penal code against unknown people.

The police are currently appealing to members of the general public to avoid taking the law into their own hands as it is against the laws of Malawi.

According to the PRO, the deceased, whose body is currently being kept at KCH mortuary, is dark in complexion, short (about 1.5 meters tall) and is believed to be between 20-30 years old. Relatives and anyone who may know the deceased is being requested to report to the nearest police station.