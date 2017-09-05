South Africa: Pollock - Steyn Deserves My Record

Former Proteas all-rounder Shaun Pollock reckons Dale Steyn deserves to overtake him as the highest wicket-taking South African bowler in Test cricket.

Steyn has not played cricket since November last year when he injured his shoulder against Australia in Perth.

It was reported last month that the star fast bowler was nearing a return to cricket after he confirmed his move from the Cape Cobras to the Titans.

Pollock said that Steyn needs cricket to gain back not only belief in himself, but in the Proteas selectors and fans.

"He needs his cricket to show us where he is at. I saw on Twitter he had a video of him in the nets - I mean he is operating probably there at 60% or 70%," Pollock told Sport24 in an exclusive interview last week.

"I think he just needs cricket for his own confidence and how the injury has come on and most importantly to show the selectors and South African public what he is still capable of.

"It will be wonderful if he is still back to his best. He is a class player to watch and wish him well."

With his return beckoning, Steyn is four Test wickets away from reaching the 421 mark which would tie him with Pollock as the all-time leading South African wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Pollock, who played 108 Tests for the Proteas until his retirement in 2008, believes that not only will Steyn surpass his record, but he is also the best bowler the country has ever produced post-isolation.

"He deserves it (the record), he really does," exclaimed Pollock.

"He has been the best fast bowler we have ever produced since readmission for me.

"The way he has gone about things and the way he has performed in all conditions - he has just been brilliant. So there's no doubt he deserves to get it and I hope it comes soon."

