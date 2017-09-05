South Africa: Techcentral - We Go Inside the Guptabot Fake News Network

analysis

On Monday last week, Richard Poplak, in his Trainspotter column on the Daily Maverick, wrote a funny but scathing rant about the two Zuma sons, Edward and Duduzane (or is that Duduzani?). By Tuesday his Twitter timeline was clogged with insults and defamatory memes from a bunch of anonymous Twitter trolls. Talk to any South African journalist reporting on the relationship between the Guptas and President Zuma or his acolytes and they'll tell you a similar story. Abuse from the so-called Guptabots is the new normal. By ANDREW FRASER.

First published on TechCentral

The use of social media to drive political messaging and propaganda is common lately, and state-sponsored botnets have been accused of assisting to get Trump elected in the US, trying to paint the Ukrainian leadership as neo-Nazis, threatening pro-democracy activists in Eritrea, or simply massaging the ego of Paul Kagame in Rwanda.

In addition, there is a flourishing commercial trade in fake accounts, purchased to bolster follower numbers on Twitter and Instagram (where "influence" has some value to marketers), or simply to be used as spambots.

On the Indian subcontinent, where labour is relatively cheap and computer literate, there are businesses set up to generate fake accounts...