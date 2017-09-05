5 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Mine Water Management Policy

Today, 5 September the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Western Cape hosted Mine Water Management Policy consultation in Cape Town. The Minister of Water and Sanitation (DWS), Ms. Nomvula Mokonyane has approved the gazette (vol-625-no 40987) for the Mine Water Management Policy in July 2017.

The Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) and related mine water impacts have in the past decade evolved to become major environmental challenges, thus the need to have a policy to regulate and protect water resources.

This is in line with the National Water Act, 1998 (Act of 36 of 1998) (NWA) which provides a framework for the protection, use development, conservation, management and the control of water resources for the country as a whole.

The Mine Water Management Policy proposes a number of policy considerations. Amongst these considerations proposed, is:

The optimum use of best available technology to ensure sustainability.

The transfer of the mine to another company should not exonerate the selling company from their obligations, unless the purchasing company can prove financial provisions to address any environmental liabilities associated with the mine they are purchasing.

The Western Cape like other provinces engages in mining activities which include the exploitation of sandstone and building sand. Given the prevailing drought in the Western Cape regulation of mine activities is crucial.

Members of the public have until end of September 2017 to make submissions or comments to the draft Mine Water Management Policy

The documents for Mine Water Management Policy can be obtained through the following gazette notice:

