4 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament On Inhumane Treatment By Free State Farmer

The Select Committee on Economic and Business Development has expressed shock and anger at the behaviour of a farmer who allegedly fed his farmworkers with rotten meat while fresh meat is reserved for lions.

"This behaviour of the concerned farmer needs to be condemned strongly and discouraged. Farmers should not conduct themselves in a manner that perpetuates anger and polarisation among our people along racial lines," said the Chairperson Mr Mandla Rayi.

He said the Committee, which is conducting oversight visit in the Free State, would raise the matter at its meeting with the Department of Labour in the afternoon.

The Committee is on a week-long joint oversight visit to the Free State, with the Select Committee on Trade and International Relations, to assess how government funded programmes in the province are stimulating local economic growth. The Committees will meet various provincial and national departments including the Department of Labour, as well as conduct oversight on a number of projects.

"Only recently a similar incident had been reported here in the Free State. The Department must brief the Committee on what labour inspectors had found and what it will be doing," Mr Rayi said.

The meeting with the department of labour will happen at 14h00 at the Provincial Department of Labour offices.

On Monday the Committees received briefings from the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality where and the Free State Department of Economic Development on provincial growth and development strategy.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

South Africa

