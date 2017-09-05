5 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: New Modus Operandi for Carjackers - Community Warned!!

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Cullinan South African Police Service has warned members of the public to be on alert of a new carjacking modus operandi.

In several reported complaints, victims, who are delivery-truck-drivers, are allegedly contacted telephonically by a person pretending to be in need of transport to fetch firewood or grass from the bush, to an extent that they would also deposit money into the victim's account as assurance. Upon arrival, the victims would be robbed off their belongings including the delivery vehicle, at gunpoint.

Community members are urged to be vigilant and report such kind of crimes to the nearest police stations or anonymously report to Crime Stop line 08600 10111.

Assist Gauteng SAPS to fight fraud, corruption and unethical behaviour or any other suspicious activities that could be detrimental to our success by phoning the Gauteng Standby Provincial Duty numbers: Duty General 082 313 8299. Duty Brigadier 082 444 4354.

South Africa

Bell Pottinger in South Africa - PR Firm 'Inflamed Racial Discord'

Bell Pottinger has been sanctioned amid allegations it deliberately stoked racial tensions in South Africa. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.