5 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Mosebenzi Zwane Launches Investigation Into Kusasalethu Accident

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has instructed that no stone should be left unturned in getting to the cause of the accident which occurred at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine last Friday.

"This should be a turning point in as far as accidents and fatalities at our mines are concerned. The investigation into the fall of ground accident has commenced, starting with an in-loco inspection immediately after our briefing earlier," the Minister said.

Five employees lost their lives as a result of the accident, with the bodies of two of the remaining workers being recovered on Thursday 31st August 2017.

Minister Zwane met with some of the families who are currently receiving counselling at the mine. "We have sent our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased. It's concerning for us that we are losing our people in this manner. We appeal to companies and labour unions to ensure that our goal of zero harm is realised," Minister Zwane concluded.

South Africa

