South Africa: Brandy Made Me Do It - Cape Town Serial Rapist

Other than being under the influence of brandy, a man convicted of 30 counts of rape, 27 of kidnapping, four of grievous assault, and almost 20 robbery charges, could give no reason or justification for his crimes, the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday.

Sikhangele Mki appeared expressionless during sentencing arguments after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

When he took to the stand, the father of two simply said: "I'm sorry. I didn't want to waste the court's time. I pleaded guilty."

Mki's victims were mostly under the age of 16, the youngest being only 11.

He was arrested in May last year in the Epping Industrial area after being linked, through forensic evidence, to a string of violent crimes against women.

This followed an extensive five-year police investigation into the attacks, which took place between Delft and Khayelitsha.

Mki would approach and threaten his victims before robbing them of their money and jewellery.

His advocate Bruce Morrison argued that Mki's goal during the execution of his crimes was to rape the girls and women, saying this client had a "weakness towards young girls".

'Normal, good guy'

Probation officer Astrid Klaasse told the court that, during consultation with Mki, he had admitted to the crimes and had failed to give any possible reason or explanation for it, other than that he was under the influence of alcohol during its execution.

She said his mother and siblings were shocked at his involvement, describing him as a "normal, good guy". Mki had moved to Cape Town from the Eastern Cape in 2005, and had held down numerous jobs, mostly in the security industry.He started his crime spree in 2011 in Delft, where he lived. He was arrested and convicted in 2013 for assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, for which he served an 11-month sentence.

After his release, he continued his attacks on women, this time in Khayelitsha, prosecutor Advocate Nokuzola Mbewana-Mthelelo said.

Twenty victim impact reports had been compiled.

One victim, who had been on her way home from church when Mki attacked her, had not wanted to return to her place of worship ever since.

5 suspects killed in mob justice attacks

Another had been accosted and raped on a field near her house and didn't want to live there any more, the court heard.

Mbewana-Mthelelo explained that, were it not for the recently introduced DNA Act which allowed random testing of DNA of any accused against unsolved cases, Mki's crime spree may have continued.

Nine of his more than 20 victims were under the age of 16 and were defenceless and unarmed, Mbewana-Mthelelo said.

In the five years Mki preyed on women in the Cape Flats communities, five people suspected of being behind the attacks were killed in mob justice attacks.

The State is seeking 15 life sentences and an additional 110 years for the 12 aggravated robberies, six attempted aggravated robberies, three attempted robberies, two robberies, four assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm, 27 kidnappings, and 30 rapes.

Judge Patricia Goliath is expected to sentence Mki on September 14.

Source: News24