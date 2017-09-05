5 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kwagga Smith Back for Lions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lions coach Swys de Bruin has opted for a more senior Golden Lions side to travel to Kimberley for the Currie Cup where they will face the Griquas on Friday.

Blitzboks star Kwagga Smith is back for the Lions, after serving his four-week ban.

Smith copped the heavy ban following a red card he received in the Super Rugby final against the Crusaders last month.

Youngsters Hacjivah Dayimani, Madosh Tambwe and Bradley Thain will run out for the unions' under 21's against the Blue Bulls at Ellis Park on Friday.

Jacobie Adriaanse gets his first start for the Golden Lions as Corné Fourie is ruled out due to a fractured wrist.

Andries Ferreira will sit out this week as his second baby is due any day.

"I firmly believe that the Griquas must be favourites for this clash if one looks at their recent form.

"In fact some of their more senior players must be in contention to help out the Cheetahs or Southern Kings in the PRO14 after some sterling performances for the Kimberlites in recent weeks," De Bruin said.

Kick-off on Friday is at 19:15.

Teams:

Griquas

TBA

Lions

15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Ryan Kankowski, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Fabian Booysen, 21 Branco du Preez, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Bell Pottinger in South Africa - PR Firm 'Inflamed Racial Discord'

Bell Pottinger has been sanctioned amid allegations it deliberately stoked racial tensions in South Africa. The… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.