Cameroon: South West - President Biya Consoles Muyuka Accident Victims

The message was read at the accident scene at Mile 29 Muyuka during an inter-religious service last Friday.

Saturday August 19 was considered across the South West Region and beyond as Black Saturday by many. 19 members of a local Buea group, Wana wa Wonja, perished at the infamous Mile 29 hill at Muyuka while returning from a night vigil in Muyuka. The bloodbath that occurred about 5 am that morning left two survivors; Emmanuel Mwambo Ndike (member of the group) and Njomo Rodrigue (assistant to the truck driver). To say prayers for the repose of the souls of the victims and cleanse the accident scene, Ekema Patrick Esunge, Mayor of Buea Council, also patron to the group and Nkeng Michael, Mayor of Muyuka, organised an ecumenical service at the accident scene at Mile 29 Muyuka last Friday September 1, 2017. Reverend Dr. Ekoka Molindo, the ecumenical service mobiliser, reiterated the need to rest all hope in God in difficult times. "We can't change what has happened. But for the families that are left behind, we can rally around them and share their grief together". Other preachers drawn from the Roman Catholic, Baptist, Presbyterian, Islam etc prayed for God to cast away the curse along that path of the road. Reverend Father Malange took a step forward in appealing to God to create an enabling environment for schools to begin on Monday September 4.

South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, read a condolence message to the bereaved families from the Head of State, Paul Biya, which expresses the presidential couples' profound compassion about the sad incident. Speaking to the press at the end of the service, Bernard Okalia Bilai called on the users of the Mile 29 stretch of the road to be careful. "This road is tarred and good. But if you do not use it carefully, we will have such disasters. Let us be vigilant and careful on how we use the road," the Governor advised. The Chiefs of Buea and Muyuka Conferences pour libation, invoking the gods to cleanse the land of any evil. Chief Mokoto Njie Johannes said it is time for the bloodbath to end. Ekema Patrick Esunge said the totalities of the accident are people who lived in Buea, reasons why he contacted Mayor Nkeng Michael of Muyuka Municipality, where the accident occurred, for them to organise the ecumenical service.