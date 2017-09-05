Liberia: Smear Campaign Against Sherman?

It is alleged that there are plans by some individuals in the government to begin to spread negative media campaign against former chairman and strategist of the Unity Party.

According to press release issued late Monday by a local news outlet, it said there were plans by certain government officials that have planned to effect a negative media campaign against a stalwart and former chairman of the ruling Unity Party (UP), Grand Cape Mount County Senator, Varney Gboto Sherman in order to bring him to public scorn in the face of his successful campaign towards the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

According to the release, the campaign being funded by people the news outlet termed as critics of the Senator is also aimed at weakening Cllr. Sherman's quest for the effort being applied to making sure that the presidential bid of VP Boakai remains unsuccessful, and to bring him to public ridicule. The release did not give details.

The release said that a source closed to the Unity Party further disclosed that the objective of such campaign against Senator Sherman which is said to be originating from the executive is aimed at tarnishing his reputation with the sole objective of publicly damaging his political career in these electoral periods.

It was also disclosed that this latest development seems to be planned by some members of the executive branch of government, making reference of his recent political speech made to partisans of the ruling Unity Party at the Buzzi Quarter community in Monrovia, where he called on them to support the presidential bid of the Vice President.

The release also said some unspecified amounts has been dished to some media owners to carry out this negative media campaign against the Grand Cape Mount County Senator which is expected to be released soon.