5 September 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: Motšomotšo Shot Dead

Photo: Lesotho Times
Lesotho Defence Force commander Lt-Gen Khoantle Motsomotso.
By Ngoni Muzofa

Maseru — LESOTHO Defence Force (LDF) commander, Lt-Gen Khoantle Motšomotšo, was shot dead on Tuesday morning during a gun battle with Lt-Col Tefo Hashatsi and Lt-Col Bulane Sechele at Ratjomose barracks.

Eyewitnesses say Lt-Col Hashatsi and Lt-Col Sechele had muscled their way into Lt-Gen Motšomotšo's office and demanded to see him. The altercation resulted in a gun battle that resulted in the trio's death.

Defence Minister Sentje Lebona has confirmed Lt-Gen Motšomotšo's death, and also confirmed the demise of both Lt-Col Sechele and Lt-Col Hashatsi.

Lt-Col Sechele and Lt-Col Hashatsi were also implicated in the killing of former army commander Maaparankoe Mahao on 25 June 2015.

Rumours have been swirling that Prime Minister Thomas Thabane fled the country in the aftermath of the attack. But his spokesperson, Thabo Thakalekoala, has said the premier was still in the country.

