5 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kunene, Motale Open a Case After Alleged Assassination Attempt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Facebook
Kenny Kunene

Businessman Kenny Kunene has survived an alleged assassination attempt on Tuesday night.

It is believed that the shooting was meant for Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale who was supposed to be travelling in the same car Kunene was shot in.

"I'm not okay. I'm not okay," Kunene reportedly told TimesLive after the shooting.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said no shooting incident has been reported to police on Tuesday night.

Kunene also told TimesLive that the car had five bullet holes after the shooting that took place in Waverley, Johannesburg.

It is reported that a car approached Kunene's BMW 125i, blocking it, before the occupants started shooting at him and another occupant.

The Citizen reported that there were as many as 20 bullets at the blue BMW.

At 22:00, Motale told News24 that he and Kunene were at a police station to open a case. He requested that he be phoned back for further comment.

Source: News24

South Africa

Police 'Confused' Over National Gun Probe and Anti-Gang Law

Two of the country's top police officers, including the national commissioner, appear oblivious to stringent anti-gang… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.