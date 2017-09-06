5 September 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Cholera Kills 20, As Govt Initiates Treatment Centre in Borno State

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Doyin Ojosipe

Abuja — Deaths linked to Cholera outbreak in Borno Internally Displaced Person's Camp (IDP) has risen to 20 from 14, as 319 suspected cases have been reported, the federal government has said.

In a press release, the federal government yesterday said it has established a treatment center in affected camps and environs in response to the Cholera outbreak in Borno State.

As revealed in the statement by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) the federal government said it is also strengthening access to water, sanitation and hygiene in the areas while Partners such as World Health Organisation (WHO),United Nations Childrens Funds (UNICEF)and MSH and other humanitarian agencies are supporting through a cholera vaccination campaign.

According to the statement, the Partners will embark on communication activities, using both conventional media and door-to-door to create awareness.

"The NCDC has deployed a Rapid Response Team to support the Borno State Ministry of Health in coordination, contact identification and tracing, laboratory investigation as well as case management," the statement reads.

It also noted that Medical supplies including personal protective equipment and drugs have been made available to support the response while Borno State Ministry of Health continues to lead the response to the outbreak.

Partners currently involved in the humanitarian response in Borno State are working closely with the State and Federal Government to control the outbreak. Throughout the weekend, health workers from both Government and Partner agencies worked hard to scale up all aspects of prevention and response.

The NCDC also explained that the Cholera disease which causes acute watery diarrhea in children and adults is common during the rainy season, usually between April and September.

Nigeria

How Embassy in Israel Squandered Funds - Audit Report

The Nigerian embassy in Israel mismanaged funds totalling U.S.$493,111 and another N331 million (N331,461,392) of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.