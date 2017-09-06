Nigeria: Cholera Kills 20, As Govt Initiates Treatment Centre in Borno State

Abuja — Deaths linked to Cholera outbreak in Borno Internally Displaced Person's Camp (IDP) has risen to 20 from 14, as 319 suspected cases have been reported, the federal government has said.

In a press release, the federal government yesterday said it has established a treatment center in affected camps and environs in response to the Cholera outbreak in Borno State.

As revealed in the statement by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) the federal government said it is also strengthening access to water, sanitation and hygiene in the areas while Partners such as World Health Organisation (WHO),United Nations Childrens Funds (UNICEF)and MSH and other humanitarian agencies are supporting through a cholera vaccination campaign.

According to the statement, the Partners will embark on communication activities, using both conventional media and door-to-door to create awareness.

"The NCDC has deployed a Rapid Response Team to support the Borno State Ministry of Health in coordination, contact identification and tracing, laboratory investigation as well as case management," the statement reads.

It also noted that Medical supplies including personal protective equipment and drugs have been made available to support the response while Borno State Ministry of Health continues to lead the response to the outbreak.

Partners currently involved in the humanitarian response in Borno State are working closely with the State and Federal Government to control the outbreak. Throughout the weekend, health workers from both Government and Partner agencies worked hard to scale up all aspects of prevention and response.

The NCDC also explained that the Cholera disease which causes acute watery diarrhea in children and adults is common during the rainy season, usually between April and September.