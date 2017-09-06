6 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Diarrhea Claims 20 More Lives in Kebbi

By Ismail Adebayo

Birnin Kebbi — At least 20 more people have died from the outbreak of diarrhea in Kebbi State as the waterborne disease spreads to Tungar Buzu, Korama, Samanaji and Keri communities in Shanga, Birnin Kebbi, Fakai and Koko/Besse local government areas.

On Monday a 14-year-old girl, Maryam Umar was said to have died of excessive stooling and vomiting at Tungar Buzu, a neighbouring community to Kardi where three people were confirmed to have died of diarrhea earlier.

A resident of Tungar Buzu, Abdullahi Usman who spoke to our correspondent, said there was now palpable fear among locals as the disease continued to spread from one community to the other.

He said, "The 14-year-old girl only came here to visit her relatives for the Sallah celebration. She started vomiting and stooling but before she could be rushed to the hospital in Birnin Kebbi she died."

Korama community in Fakai local government area is one of the affected areas. A resident who spoke to Daily Trust, said, "Amai da Zawo (stooling and vomiting) has been killing people in our community for nearly a month now. It has claimed more than 10 adults and about 40 children".

He added that government was aware of it and had sent officials and medical supplies to the community to curb the spread of the epidemic but it had continued.

